OAKLAND (KPIX) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal.

Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16.

Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the foot.

Cannabis entrepreneur Chase also owns “Have A Heart” dispensary on Broadway, across from the police department.

“The things I’ve been hearing about here, it just makes me shake my head but also makes me very concerned,” said Oakanna customer Charles S.

The customer, who declined to provide his last name, said that for Chase to have been shot in his first week at a new cannabis shop shows how dangerous it is to operate a licensed dispensary in Oakland.

“To be concerned about, like you say, taxes on one side (and robberies), how do you make a profit? How do you survive?” Charles S. asked.

Oakland cannabis merchants have been complaining about the robberies on top of the high taxes. Some have even threatened to leave town.

Last November, Oakland police said burglars hit up cannabis stores about two dozen times.

“We’re not helping each other by hurting each other so I just wish we could come up with better solutions,” said Charles S.

KPIX reached out to Joshua Chase but did not hear back from him. We talked to his sister Sunday afternoon and she confirmed he’s doing better.

Police have not released any suspect information.