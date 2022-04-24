SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — A cruise ship docked in San Francisco earlier this month that was already under investigation by the CDC has experienced yet another COVID outbreak, according to reports.
The San Jose Mercury News reports that 143 people aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship tested positive for COVID.
That was after the trip from San Francisco to Hawaii that ended on April 11th. The ship’s last voyage — from Panama to San Francisco — was also under investigation. It ended in 73 people sick in March.
Those two cruises with outbreaks followed an earlier outbreak during the winter spike in cases due to the omicron variant.
The outbreak was reported when the ship docked in San Francisco in early January. The results followed a random testing of 25% of the passengers aboard the 10-day cruise to Mexico and the affected individuals are either asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms, the Port of San Francisco said in a statement.
Cruise ships are required to notify the CDC of suspected or confirmed positive cases on board, and any vessel with 0.10% of passenger cases meet the criteria for investigation.
