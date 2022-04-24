SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Ukrainians living in the Bay Area celebrated Orthodox Easter this weekend as they watched their homeland enter a new month of war and hoped that U.S. aid will improve their country’s ability to defend itself and help people struggling to survive.

“In Ukraine, it’s one of the most important holidays,” said Yulia Zimmermann, a San Francisco resident who was born and raised in Ukraine. She moved to California more than a decade ago. “My family and my friends — majority prays for one thing: the ability to return home.”

She remembers her mother making Easter bread each year and seeing elaborately decorated Easter eggs in her home country. She says many families would normally go to church to get their food blessed but, this year, many do not have that option due to Russia’s invasion.

“They want peaceful skies above their heads, you know, they want a standing chance to rebuild their lives,” she told KPIX on Sunday.

Other Ukrainians in the Bay Area said they were hopeful the holiday would bring a cease-fire but they were not surprised that the conflict continued. Arrival of the U.S. secretaries of state and defense on Sunday was welcomed by Igor Markov, who hopes they will also provide additional support for Ukraine.

“This dual visit of two secretaries is viewed with great respect and great hope,” the Mountain View resident said on Sunday. “We don’t really see that this war is going to end soon because the stakes are very high for both sides.”

Markov is a leader in the local non-profit Nova Ukraine, which has worked to help families in that country since the war began. Markov says donations are coming slower than they were at the beginning of the conflict.

“In order to win this war, Ukraine is still lacking sufficient military power,” he said. “This is going to change Europe, this has already changed Europe and this is going to change the world.”

Zimmermann baked the Easter bread for the first time this year since she could not be with her mother. She worries about her mother still in Ukraine in a region near where the Russian military is starting to take control of a neighboring town.

“The history is being written right now. We all should be thinking in 10 years, in 100 years, how are we going to be looking back and judging our decisions,” she said. “Standing up for Ukraine is standing up for a better world, a world where you know war is not welcome and you know where dignity and democracy are welcomed.”