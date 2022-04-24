VALLEJO (KPIX) — In the city of Vallejo, there are big plans for redeveloping the old Navy property on Mare Island but, in the process, residents are complaining that the public is being left out and perhaps shut out from any recreational activities on the island.

A group of residents met Sunday to discuss strategy for restoring public access to the island. Those who use the area for recreation say almost everything has been shut down.

First to go was the golf course in 2019. Since then, the nature preserve has had its hours cut back, the indoor sports complex has been shuttered and the historic brick building of the Mare Island Museum has been closed permanently. Even the nature preserve visitor center, a concrete building that once stored bombs, has been shut down as an earthquake risk.

Myrna Hayes, president of the Mare Island Heritage Trust, thinks it all dates back to the naming of a master developer: a company currently called the Nimitz Group.

“They got land that was already heavily embedded by the community, by the public,” Hayes said. “They wanted their culture to be overlaid onto these properties and that’s really the rub right here. We had this established culture in this community on this island.”

Hayes thinks Nimitz Group is systematically removing all the old facilities as a way to clear the field for a wide-ranging redevelopment project that could take decades to complete.

“What do we do in the meantime? We do what we had been doing,” Hayes said. “Why were we all shut down all at once?”

No one from the Nimitz Group or the city was available to go on camera Sunday but they said COVID played a part in the closures and that the buildings were structurally examined as part of normal due diligence when they took over the project. They say there is no intention of shutting the public out and they promise there will be plenty of new recreational opportunities in the future.

The city says that, although portions of the development may take decades to finish, some of the new amenities could be in place by next year. Yet many of the old facilities were run and supported by community members and some of them are feeling burned by the process.

“They’re always talking about what they’re going to do for Mare Island and Vallejo and they never really acknowledge the existing culture and the people who have been keeping the lights on for the past 15 years,” said island resident Belinda Sideman.

The city and developer seem to be in agreement that the way forward should be to start fresh and build a shiny new Mare Island but there are those who treasure the organic, historic feel of what they used to have.

“Before three years ago, people felt that they owned Mare Island, that once the Navy was gone, they’d take ownership,” said Vallejo resident Joe Feller. “And now, they don’t feel they own any portion of Mare Island. That’s the way people feel.”