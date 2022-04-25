MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal of the county planning commission’s approval of a 144-unit residential subdivision, on 78.2 acres just outside Martinez, east of Interstate 680 in the Vine Hill area.
The Bayview Estates Residential Project would consist of detached single-family homes and associated roads on 31.8 acres of the site. It would also include approximately 42 acres of open space, marshes, and undeveloped land, including 20.1 acres of the upper hill area. There would also be a 4.5-acre private neighborhood park.
Central Avenue would be the subdivision's main access road, though it could also be reached by Palms Drive.
The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the board chambers, in the county administration building, 1025 Escobar Street in Martinez. The meeting can also be seen at https://cccounty-us.zoom.usn/j/87344719204.
