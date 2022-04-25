SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old San Jose man, who has outstanding warrants in three San Francisco Bay Area counties, was arrested after he abandoned his car following a weekend high-speed pursuit.

Santa Rosa police said the incident began with its officers attempting to contact occupants in a suspicious vehicle in the area of Coffey Ln and Roca Ct. at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the occupants fled at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit ensued on city streets.

The pursuit ultimately got onto southbound Highway 101, but when speeds reached in excess of 110 mph the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.

The pursuit continued using a Sonoma County Sheriff Office helicopter. Eventually, deputies and California Highway Patrol officers re-initiated the pursuit with the vehicle from Petaluma into San Rafael.

Investigators said the vehicle exited the freeway, and at one point drove the wrong way on a one-way street. Again, pursuing officers backed and continue to track the suspects using the helicopter.

The driver — identified as Craig Carlson — parked the vehicle behind a building in San Rafael and attempted to flee in foot.

Once in custody, officer discovered Carlson was a wanted parolee out of the California Department of Corrections. He also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Sonoma County for driving on a suspended license, a felony warrant out of Santa Clara County for weapons and theft charges, and a felony warrant out of Alameda County for evading and auto theft.

The vehicle was found to have a license plate on it belonging to another vehicle. However, it was not reported stolen. Burglary tools and narcotic paraphernalia was located in the vehicle as well.

The passenger in the vehicle was determined to be an unwitting participant and released.