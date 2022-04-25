OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A burglary attempt not far from Lake Merritt resulted in a shooting that injured an Oakland man, police said Monday.
The crimes occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.
The victim was 32 years old and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
