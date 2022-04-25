CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Lake Merritt, Oakland, Robbery, Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A burglary attempt not far from Lake Merritt resulted in a shooting that injured an Oakland man, police said Monday.

The crimes occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Elon Musk Acquires Twitter After Board Accepts Buyout Offer; Wants 'To Make Twitter Better'

The victim was 32 years old and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Caltrain Service Resumes Following Collision in Burlingame

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the police department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

MORE NEWS: Watsonville Sisters Launch Scholarship Fund To Help Immigrant Students

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.