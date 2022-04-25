PITTSBURG (BCN) — Pittsburg police say a man is in critical but stable condition, after being found shot inside his vehicle late Sunday night at the intersection of Castlewood Drive and Kirker Pass Road.
Police responded to calls about shots fired shortly after 11:15 p.m. around Frontage Road and Crestview Drive and, after not finding any signs of a shooting, received another call at 11:35 p.m. about the man at the intersection.
Officers found the victim inside a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The man was taken to a hospital.
Police said the shooting didn't occur at Castlewood Drive and Kicker Pass Road. Using the city's public safety surveillance system, police determined the shooting took place near the intersection of Thomas Way and Crestview Drive.
Officers found several expended casings and damage to a nearby house at the location. No other victims were located.
Police said on the department's Facebook page that the shooting may be related to a road-rage incident that occurred 30 minutes prior to police finding the victim. They ask anyone with information to contact the Pittsburg Police Department tip line at (925) 252-4040.