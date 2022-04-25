SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating the Monday afternoon kidnapping of a three-month old baby from a residence on the 1000 block of Elm Street.

San Jose police tweeted out images and video of a male suspect seen entering the residence in surveillance video and leaving with the baby what appeared to be a carrier covered with a blanket.

Police received the call about the kidnapping at about 1 p.m.

** Kidnapping Incident** Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St. He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJ0R44JOP2 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

Police said the family does not recognize the suspect. Early Monday evening, the neighborhood near Bellarmine College Prep school and the I-880 freeway.

Police described the suspect as a “dark completed Hispanic male wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, grey shoes with white trim, a grey baseball hat and a black face mask. The suspect also has short hair.

The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket. The baby was identified as three-month-old Brandon Cuellar. He is wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it.

The public is asked to call SJPD detectives who are actively working this case at 408-277-4166 with any information. The public can also call 911 if they spot the suspect or the baby.