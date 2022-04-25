SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in South San Jose earlier this month.
The man approached a woman in the area of Summerside Drive and started to talk to her at about 12:10 p.m. on April 13. After the woman told him she wasn’t interested, the suspect sexually assaulted her, San Jose police said in a news release.READ MORE: Felon Wanted In 3 Bay Area Counties Arrested After North Bay Pursuit
The woman fought him off, screaming for help, and he ran away headed east on Summerside toward McLaughlin Avenue.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 16 and 22 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, with a black neck gaiter-style mask. He had a short hairstyle similar to a buzz cut, police said.READ MORE: Driver Dies, Another Severely Injured In Head-On Crash in Bodega Bay
Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving the suspect is urged to contact Detective Barajas .4329 of the Sexual Assaults Unit with any information about this incident at (408)277-4102.
Crime tips may remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org.
MORE NEWS: Reports: Twitter, Elon Musk Buyout Talks Continue Early Monday Morning
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.