SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A FBI forensic team swarm over a San Jose apartment complex early Tuesday, searching for any clues in the hunt for an abducted three-month old baby while the California Highway Patrol released a photo of a vehicle possibly linked to the disappearance of Brandon Alexis Cuellar.

The CHP photo was of a 2011 Silver Nissan Quest with CA license plate 7HWF353. There is a white circular sticker in the lower left corner of the rear window.

San Jose police said they received the call about the kidnapping from a residence on the 1000 block of Elm Street at around 1 p.m. Monday.

Investigators have tweeted out images and video of a male suspect seen entering the residence in surveillance video and leaving with the baby what appeared to be a carrier covered with a blanket.

** Kidnapping Incident** Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St. He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJ0R44JOP2 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

The family does not recognize the suspect described as a “dark” Hispanic male wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, grey shoes with white trim, a grey baseball hat and a black face mask. The suspect also has short hair.

The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket. The baby Alexis Cuellar was wearing a white long sleeve onesie with grey dinosaurs on it.

According to investigators, the baby was being watched by his grandmother while his mother was at work. The grandmother had taken the baby into an apartment after shopping for groceries. After going back to her car to retrieve more groceries, she returned moments later and the baby was gone.

The baby’s father is currently incarcerated, but investigators said they didn’t know if the father being incarcerated played into the kidnapping. They would be speaking to him soon.

“Right now, we have every available resource not only out in the field, but here at the police department working this case,” said SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo during the press briefing.

“She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries, in that short about of time, someone entered the apartment, you guys have the images and the video of this person, and left with the baby,” Camarillo said.

Later on Monday, the FBI began providing resources and sent agents from its Child Abduction Response Team to the scene. They meticulously searched the apartment building for clues.

A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to the safe recovery of the baby and the arrest of the suspect.

Authorities were asking for anyone who lives in the area of Elm Street where the baby was taken to check their surveillance cameras for video around 1 p.m. that might have captured the suspect.

Police have set up the following hotlines to call with any information on the case with officers standing by:

408-537-1142

408-537-1916

408-537-1282

408-537-1522

408-537-9066

In the meantime, parents in the neighborhood are holding their children a bit tighter.

“I have two kids, and I feel bad about the mother. I need to pay more attention to my kids they like to play outside and run outside,” said one neighbor.

“As a mother, I can say like wow I don’t know how they feel, how the family feel, I can’t imagine,” said Laura Torres.

“My big daughter everyday play over there, so now my big daughter very scared, so she stay in the home,” said Jasvir Rai who lives in the area.