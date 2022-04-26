SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized in San Jose after a vehicle plowed through his home’s fence and pinned him against the home.
The San Jose Fire Department said crews were called at around 3:06 p.m. to the 5600 block of Bluegrass Lane just south of Blossom Hill Road and west of Almaden Expressway in South San Jose.READ MORE: New Santa Rosa Store Aims To Beat Back Inflation With Ever-Dropping Prices
Arriving units found an SUV had smashed through a fence and had pinned a man between the vehicle and the building. Firefighters extricated him and he was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.READ MORE: Quentions Linger Over Future of San Francisco Neighborhood 'Slow Streets'
It was not clear whether the driver of the SUV was injured and there was no immediate word if drugs or alcohol were involved.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Kidnapped San Jose Infant Brandon Alexis Cuellar Found; 3 Suspects In Custody