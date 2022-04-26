MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously denied an appeal from a group of residents trying to stop a 144-unit residential subdivision project, on 78.2 acres just outside Martinez, east of Interstate Highway 680 in the Vine Hill area.
Seeno/Discovery Homes’ Bayview Estates Residential Project will have detached single-family homes and associated roads on 31.8 acres of the site. It will also include approximately 42 acres of open space, marshes, and undeveloped land, including 20.1 acres of the upper hill area. There will also be a 4.5-acre private neighborhood park.READ MORE: UPDATE: Kidnapped San Jose Infant Brandon Alexis Cuellar Found; 3 Suspects In Custody
Central Avenue will be the subdivision’s main access road, though the neighborhood will also be accessible via Palms Drive.READ MORE: University Of California Waiving Tuition For Native American Students
Residents of private Palms Drive spoke against the project, saying the lack of roads in and out of the project will make it problematic in the case of a fire, and the builder shouldn’t be allowed to cut down 30 protected trees. Discovery obtained tree removal permits and will replant 30 trees.MORE NEWS: Armed Suspect Surrenders Following Hostage Standoff in Sacramento
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.