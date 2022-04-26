SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who police said assaulted and robbed an elderly man in San Francisco, and later that same day carjacked and partially ran over an elderly woman, has been taken into custody, police said Tuesday.

Both incidents happened on April 10, the first at about 10:26 a.m. in the area of Leavenworth and Eddy Streets in the city’s Tenderloin District. An 81-year-old man told officers he was walking on the sidewalk when he was aggressively approached by an unknown male who aggressively asked for money. After the victim declined, the suspect pushed him to the ground and robbed him of his belongings, police said.

The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released.

That same evening at about 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the Mission District on Mission between 17th and 18th Streets. The 71-year-old victim told officers she had parked her vehicle and was headed to a business when an unknown male asked her for money. She told the person “no” and continued into the business, police said.

When she left the business and headed back to her car, the same person approached her and again asked for money. Again, the victim said “no” and tried to get into her car. Police said the man then took the victim’s keys, got into the driver’s seat of her vehicle, and took off – partially running over the victim.

She was treated by medics at the scene and released, police said.

The next day, the woman’s stolen vehicle was stopped by police in Oakland and the driver was arrested. He was identified as 36-year-old Solomon Tolbert. Investigators working the Leavenworth Street robbery determined that Tolbert was the suspect in that incident as well.

Tolbert was booked on charges of carjacking, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon. Days later he was also charged with robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse, and an enhancement of inflcting great bodily injury on an elderly person.

The investigation remained open and anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or send a to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.