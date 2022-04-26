SACRAMENTO (AP) — An armed suspect who held someone hostage in a Sacramento home surrendered early Tuesday after a long standoff with police and the victim was safe, authorities said.
The suspect was taken into custody in the early morning hours, the Sacramento Police Department said in a brief social media post.
“The victim is safe,” it said. “Reduced police presence will remain as detectives have responded to process the scene.”
