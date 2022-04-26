SONOMA (KPIX) — While the recent rain may have lessened fire danger, Northern California wildfire victims are taking every precaution to prepare for fire season now. The key is to reduce the vegetation that fuels destructive blazes.

Gary Saal and his family lost almost everything the Tubbs Fires.’

“We had less than 15 minutes to get out of the house,” said Saal.

He tries not to think about the’what ifs’ and whether another fire will rip through this neighborhood again.

“You have to live with it and move on and not allow it to take over,” he said.

While many fire victims are still waiting for their financial settlement, PG&E did reach an agreement with the County of Sonoma for $149 million. That money is being used to fund programs to hopefully prevent devastating fires.

Kim Batchelder is the Vegetation Management Coordinator.

“These forests did not happen like this overnight. This is many many years of management but mismanagement as well,” Batchelder said.

Batchelder said $25 million is being spent to reduce fuel for a potential fire. Residents have received money to create defensible space, carve out evacuation routes and build fire breaks.

“Reduce the fuel loads, have a natural system, have adequate spacing between trees so the fire doesn’t jump right into the canopy but instead behaves in a way the firefighters have a better chance to reduce their impact in on human infrastructure and lives,” Batchelder explained.

Batchelder adds it has used data from past fires to come up with a strategic plan to carry out the projects.

In Placer County, residents are teaming up with CDF to “Learn to Burn”. Homeowners are using slow controlled burns to mitigate wildfire hazards while allowing rain to penetrate the soil to help with the drought.

“As one individutal I can’t deal with climate change but I can make my property more resilient to what’s going on with climate change and make it more fire resilient,” said resident Ted Odell.