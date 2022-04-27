ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found in a parking lot last week, authorities announced Wednesday.
Officers responded to the report of an unresponsive person in a commercial parking lot near Blanding Avenue and Broadway last Thursday at about 1:45 p.m.
Police said that there appeared to be “attempts to conceal” the man.
When first responders arrived, the man was declared dead.
Currently, the man’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown to police, police said.
Police said that in order to protect the integrity of their investigation, no further information is being released at this time.
