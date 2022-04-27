CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Burglary, Mountain View, Mountain View Police Department, Police Standoff

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF/BCN) — Police have resolved a standoff with a barricaded burglary suspect in Mountain View Wednesday morning.

The situation unfolded at the Mountain View Community Services Agency, which provides services to low-income households, homeless people, and seniors, at 204 Stierlin Road.

READ MORE: Suspects Identified In Baby Brandon Kidnapping; Infant Found Inside Suspect's Home

Part of Stierlin Road was closed during the standoff, police said.

READ MORE: 'Swatting' Bomb Threat Shuts Down Guerneville Safeway Store

Mountain View police first alerted about the standoff in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. Crisis negotiators and mental health partners from the county were on hand to help officers end the standoff.

At 10:42 a.m., police announced the standoff had ended and details would be provided in a later press release.

MORE NEWS: Baby Brandon's Kidnapping Leaves San Jose Neighborhood Shaken To The Core

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.