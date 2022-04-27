No Sweep for You! Warriors Fall to Nuggets 126-121 in Game FourThe Denver Nuggets live to fight another day, hanging on to beat the Golden State Warriors, 126-121, on Sunday to force a Game 5 back in San Francisco.

4th Quarter Closing Flurry Carries Golden State Warriors To Game 3 Win Fueled by the three-headed scoring threat of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors went on a 9-2 closing run in the final three minutes to seal a 118-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets Thursday night to take a commanding 3-0 in the best-of-7 playoff series.

Poole, Curry, Thompson Too Much For Denver To Handle In Game 2Behind an offensive onslaught powered by sharpshooters Jordan Poole, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors so frustrated Denver Monday night that an exasperated Nikola Jovic was ejected in a 125-106 Golden State victory in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs.

Chase Center Neighborhood Comes Alive With Warriors Fever; 'Energy Was Fantastic'The neighborhood surrounding San Francisco's Chase Center has come alive with Warriors fever as Golden State is in the midst of the team's first playoff run since moving across the Bay three years ago.