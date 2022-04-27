MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF/BCN) — Police have resolved a standoff with a barricaded burglary suspect in Mountain View Wednesday morning.
The situation unfolded at the Mountain View Community Services Agency, which provides services to low-income households, homeless people, and seniors, at 204 Stierlin Road.
Part of Stierlin Road was closed during the standoff, police said.
Mountain View police first alerted about the standoff in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. Crisis negotiators and mental health partners from the county were on hand to help officers end the standoff.
At 10:42 a.m., police announced the standoff had ended and details would be provided in a later press release.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.