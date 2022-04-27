FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Police in Fairfield on Wednesday released the identity of a man who was fatally shot following an apparent argument last week.
The victim, identified as 56-year-old Anthony Fuimaono, died early Friday morning after being shot a day earlier.
Around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing from the scene and found Fuimanono with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Fuimanono was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, an argument took place before the shooting.
No further details about the shooting were available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Division at 707-428-7600.