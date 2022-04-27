UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — Two people have been charged in connection with a killing in Union City earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Union City resident Karim Zepeda Martinez, 43, was shot and killed Saturday, April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way, just south of Alvarado-Niles Road and east of Interstate Highway 880.

Police were sent to that area at 2:10 a.m. that day following a report of gunshots, according to police.

Officers located Martinez with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Antonio Rodriguez, 24, and Miranda King, 31, both of Chico, were arrested last Friday and charged Tuesday, according to police.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Rodriguez with the killing and for robbery, among other offenses, police said.

Prosecutors charged King on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact, according to police.

Officers continue to investigate the slaying. Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with Detective Andrew Smith at andrews@unioncity.org or at (510) 675-5268. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.

