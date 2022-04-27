SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — After a lengthy debate, San Francisco lawmakers voted to permanently close John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park to traffic, Tuesday night.
In a 7-to-4 vote, the Board of Supervisors approved making the 1.5 mile stretch of roadway car-free.
JFK Drive was closed 2 years ago during the pandemic. The area was considered a COVID-safe outdoor space for people to exercise.
Mayor London Breed praised the decision.
“San Francisco is a city with a rich history of celebrating our parks and open spaces, and making JFK car-free permanently is the next chapter in that story,” said Mayor London Breed. “This will continue to be a place for families, for children, for seniors, and for visitors to gather and have a safe and wonderful experience in Golden Gate Park.”
Supervisors Matt Haney, Rafael Mandelman and Dean Preston co-sponsored the measure.
San Jose is considering a similar move to permanently ban cars in San Pedro Square, one of the busiest streets in the downtown area.
Surrounding roads were closed off during the pandemic to allow for outdoor dining and many restaurant owners want to keep it that way.