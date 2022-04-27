SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect in a San Francisco Tenderloin District carjacking was arrested following a police chase and crash two days later in the city’s Bayview District, police said Wednesday.
The carjacking happened on April 12 along the 700 block of O’Farrell Street. The victim told officers he was reversing his vehicle to park in his garage and got out of his car to open the garage when he was approached by two strangers. One got into the driver’s seat while the other physically restrained the victim before getting into the front passenger seat and they fled east on O’Farrell.READ MORE: Suspects Identified In Baby Brandon Kidnapping; Infant Found Inside Suspect's Home
Two days later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Ingalls Street and Oakdale Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. The driver instead fled westbound along Palou Avenue at a high rate of speed with officers in pursuit. The vehicle crashed with two unoccupied parked vehicles in the area of Quesada Avenue and Keith Street.
A suspect, later identified as Francis Faasavalu, 20, of San Francisco, tried to run away from the crash site and was taken into custody, police said. No one was hurt in the crash.READ MORE: Wind Advisory Issued for North Bay, East Bay Hills
Police did not offer any information about a second suspect.
Faasavalu was arrested on a series of charges including carjacking, buying or receiving stolen property, reckless evading of a peace officer, hit and run, resisting arrest, driving without a license, driving without insurance, and conspiracy.MORE NEWS: 2 Charged In Homicide, Robbery of Union City Resident
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.