GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday morning announced a bomb threat at the Safeway store in Guerneville appeared to be a “swatting” call.
There was a suspected bomb threat at the store, leading the sheriff’s office to issue an alert shortly after 10 a.m. warning the public to stay out of the area.
The store and parking lot at 16405 state Highway 116 was closed, according to a sheriff's office alert.
At around 11:15 a.m., the store and its parking lot were reopened after authorities investigated the bomb threat and determined it was unfounded.
“It appears this was a ‘swatting’ call. Other places around the country have been getting similar ‘swatting’ calls the last few days,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Detectives are following up on this incident. Anyone found "swatting" in California can be charged with a felony and sentenced up to a year in prison if found guilty.
The post also thanked the Santa Rosa CHP office and Monte Rio Fire Protection District for their assistance in the incident.