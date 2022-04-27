SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wind advisory has been issued by the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service that goes into effect Wednesday night.
The advisory indicated the North Bay and East Bay hills will experience winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 45-60 mph possible. The advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday night and will expire late Thursday morning at 11 a.m.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In SF Tenderloin Carjacking Following Chase, Crash in Bayview District
The strongest winds are expected early Thursday.
READ MORE: Suspects Identified In Baby Brandon Kidnapping; Infant Found Inside Suspect's Home
⚠Hold onto your hats, it's going to get windy. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the North Bay and East Bay Hills Wednesday 8 PM through Thursday 11 AM. Wind gusts of 45-60 mph possible. #cawx pic.twitter.com/7cP0TiCGnE
— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 27, 2022
Residents in the areas impacted — particularly in the hills and along to coast in the North Bay — are advised to secure outdoor items that could be blown over and expect possible power outages.
The National Weather Service forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area called for breezy and cool conditions Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected in the upper 50s on the coast and in the mid to upper 60s throughout the rest of the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.MORE NEWS: 2 Charged In Homicide, Robbery of Union City Resident
High pressure is expected to bring a warming and drying trend from Friday into the upcoming weekend.