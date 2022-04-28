SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A Terra Linda High School teacher was removed from her classroom Wednesday and arrested on public intoxication and child endangerment charges.
San Rafael Police officers were dispatched to Terra Linda High School at 11:51 a.m. to investigate a report of a teacher who was possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Upon arrival, they discovered that after a school employee had raised concerns an administrator had gone into a classroom where Teagen Leonhart was teaching and removed her because she was showing signs of intoxication.
The officers interviewed Leonhart who initially denied consuming any alcohol. She consented to a preliminary alcohol screening test which showed she was more than three times the legal limit (if she was driving a vehicle).
When confronted with the results of the test, she admitted to consuming some alcohol that morning.
The investigation revealed that Leonhart taught classes all morning and was responsible for the safety of 53 kids during her workday. It was the opinion of the officer that due to her intoxication level, Leonhart was unable to care for the safety of the children while they were in her classroom.
Teagen Leonhart, a 46-year-old resident of San Anselmo, was booked at the Marin County Jail for public intoxication and child endangerment.