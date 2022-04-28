OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Oakley’s police chief, mayor, and the parents of Alexis Gabe, a woman missing since January, appealed for the public’s help in finding her Thursday, and the city announced a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

The 24-year-old Oakley resident was last seen on January 26 in the city of Antioch. Her car was found days in Oakley on Trenton St. and Carrington Dr. in a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road. The car was unlocked with the keys inside.

Nearby surveillance video shows someone getting out of the car and walking away. At a press conference Thursday, police showed a new surveillance video of a person walking away from where the car was found, hoping to generate additional leads.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said the investigation has consumed his department since Gabe’s disappearance, calling it the biggest case in the history of the department. He said he has reassigned personnel to the investigation and received assistance from numerous agencies, especially from the Antioch Police Department.

“We have now reached the point that is beyond frustrating for all of us. We have simply run out of investigative leads to follow,” said Beard. “We have exhausted all investigative avenues and we are now seeking the assistance of the public.”

“We have literally searched land, sea and air for Alexis,” he added.

Police have been in contact with both family members and people who were with her before she disappeared. Det. Tyler Horn said the person seen in the surveillance video is a person of interest in the case, one of several persons of interest being investigated.

“The individual walked away on foot from Alexis’s vehicle, through the city of Oakley, and appeared to walk back toward the city of Antioch,” said Horn. “The Oakley Police Department can officially state that we believe Alexis’s disappearance was not by accident or by choice. We strongly suspect foul play, and we seek the public’s assistance in locating Alexis,” said Horn.

The person of interest who police believe was the person who abandoned Gabe’s vehicle is described as dark-skinned, 5-foot-11 to 6-feet tall, slim build, wearing a large jacket and a beanie or a cap, along with an N95-style face mask with a beard protruding from underneath. The surveillance video shows him walking in the area of Oakley Road and Belden Lane.

Oakley Mayor Randy Pope also appeared at Thursday’s press conference along with Gabe’s parents to announce the $10,000 reward.

“On the behalf of the Oakley City Council and all the residents of the city of Oakley, we want your daughter home,” said Pope. “Hopefully, someone who wasn’t otherwise inclined to come forward will be enticed to come forward to claim the reward and we can bring Alexis home.”

Gabe’s father read from a prepared statement while he and her mother held back tears.

“Just like everyone else, we’ve had our challenges in life. But this is by far the most unexpected and most difficult thing we’ve had to face. Which is the reason why it has taken so long for my wife and I to speak publicly about this,” said father Gwyn Gabe. “It’s been three, long, excruciating months since Alexis’s disappearance. Since the day our daughter went missing, we have questioned our faith, have been completely overwhelmed and filled with doubt and despair. But with the love and support from those around us, we continue to find renewed strength and hope every day.”

He added, “We are pleading to whomever has information regarding Alexis’s disappearance to please come forward. Please give Alexis the chance to be the person she is meant to be in this world. Tell us where our daughter is. Help us bring her back home. We need our daughter back.”

Gabe is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, and last known to be wearing a white tank top, a silver and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green and white shoes.

The city has set up a dedicated tip line for any information about Gabe’s disappearance. Anyone with information was asked to call 925-625-7009 or send an email to alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us