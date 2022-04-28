SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new plan that has the blessing of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors and the mayor will allow businesses to hire off-duty SF sheriff’s deputies for protection for the first time in city history.

During a Chinatown press conference announcing the new plan, SF Police Chief Bill Scott admitted he simply doesn’t have the staff to cover the city the way it should be patrolled.

“As we sit here right now, we have roughly about 1,640 officers. So with that math, we’re somewhere about 500 officers below where we need to be,” said Scott.

With retail burglaries hitting San Francisco businesses harder than ever – including some businesses that have been targeted multiple times in recent months — business owners are looking for any solutions.

Earlier this week, a group of businesses in Sunset and Parkside announced the formation of the Sunset Safety Network, taking a community organizing approach to crime prevention.

City officials hope the new plan allowing shops to bring in off-duty SF deputies will deter some of the property crime plaguing parts of the city.

“That allows for more police presence. That allows us to intervene and to mitigate and suppress the crime that’s happening, said SF Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

Chinatown merchants know uniformed officers will make a difference.

“Police presence is very important around here. I see some walking around and it’s a peace of mind actually,” said Patrick Martinez with Michael’s Fine Art Gallery.

Safai stressed this is not just about arresting people and locking them up.

“If they have an underlying drug or alcohol abuse addiction, we’ve created those services and we’re expanding those services in San Francisco as well,” he said.

The plan is something the NAACP fully supports.

“That it must be laced with legality, love and respect for the worth and dignity of all persons,” said San Francisco NAACP chapter President, the Rev. Amos Brown.

The sheriff says all 700 of his deputies will be able to participate in the off-duty program. The program is available to all businesses large and small throughout the city.