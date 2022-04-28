CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are asking for help from the public in finding a teen who has been missing since last weekend and is believed to be at-risk due to her age.

Officers said 15-year-old Aniyah Nelson was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in North Oakland. At the time of her disappearance, police said she was wearing a dark green jacket with fur, along with white pants.

Nelson’s family told police she is in good mental and physical condition.

Aniyah Nelson, 15, was last seen in North Oakland on April 24, 2022. (Oakland Police Department)

The teen is described as standing 5’6″, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, by calling 510-238-3641.