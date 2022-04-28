SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two of the suspects involved in the kidnapping of a three-month-old baby boy from a San Jose apartment earlier this week were arraigned Thursday afternoon, but the third suspect was released and will not face charges, authorities said.

San Jose police announced Thursday that kidnapping suspect Baldomeo Sandoval wouldn’t face charges after new details in the abduction came to light.

The development came as detectives were still unraveling the facts surrounding the brazen kidnapping of the 3-month-old from a family home earlier this week.

“This is still an on going investigation,” San Jose police tweeted. “Suspect Baldomeo Sandoval will be released from custody today. Details regarding Sandoval’s involvement with this case have come to light and he will not be facing charges at this time.”

Jose Roman Portillo and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez remain in custody on kidnapping charges and were arraigned Thursday afternoon in a South Bay courtroom. The 28-year-old Portillo and 43-year-old Ramirez were charged with kidnapping, felony burglary and conspiracy and are being held without bail. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The mother of the baby, who KPIX is not identifying, was present for the arraignment. She said she wanted to see the suspects with her own eyes.

She said in Spanish, “It’s hard, there are no words to describe the feelings of a mother to look at the faces of the people who took your child, and not be able to do anything or say anything.”

She also thanked police for finding her baby.

A criminal complaint made public revealed new details of how the crime had been planned in advance.

Ramirez allegedly provided the baby car seat seen being carried by Portillo on a surveillance camera video the day of the abduction sometime between April 1 and April 25.

Portillo also had previously purchased items necessary to take care of the baby, who was discovered in his home during a police search the day after the kidnapping. A search of Ramirez’s home found she had stockpiled diapers, baby formula, and a rocker.

Ramirez had also provided Portillo with a vehicle.

San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo identified Ramirez as a family friend and who had ran errands with the infant’s grandmother just prior to the abduction.

At this point, authorities can’t explain a motive for the kidnapping.

“What we know definitively is what happened and where it happened,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen. “As for the why it happened, that is not something we can completely explain or may ever be able to explain.”

As for the mother, she said she’s watching over her baby more closely and — at least for now — doesn’t want to leave him with a babysitter anymore.

The case began with a call reporting a missing 3-month-old infant Monday afternoon. Officers quickly responded to the residence in an apartment building in the 1000 Block of Elm Street.

The child’s grandmother told police that after she momentarily went outside to unload groceries from her vehicle, she returned to the residence and discovered her infant grandson gone.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown male suspect, later identified as Portillo, had secretly entered the residence and kidnapped the infant. An initial canvass of the area revealed the video surveillance footage of Portillo arriving to the victim’s residence with a child car seat in hand.

A desperate search was launched that eventually grew to include specially trained FBI agents.

Ramirez was also questioned by police during the search process. As she was questioned, Ramirez’s statement changed several times. With their suspicions raised, detectives detained her as a person of interest.

Based on her statements and evidence obtained during the investigation, Ramirez was placed under arrest.

On Tuesday morning, Portillo was taken into custody and his residence was searched. During the search, little Brandon was found healthy and unharmed. The infant was transported to a local hospital and reunited with his family. Out of an abundance of caution, the victim was admitted for a routine medical examination.

Any persons with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact Detective Van Brande #4542 of the Robbery Unit with any information about this incident at (408) 277-4166.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.