KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

FILM: SF Film Festival

Friday 7pm

The 65th International San Francisco Film Festival continues this weekend. International movie star Michelle Yeow is being honored tonight with an on stage interview by friend and actor Santa Oh at the Castro Theatre. Yeow is dazzling and dizzying as a reluctant heroine in high octane, in your face new feature film Everything Everywhere. The curtain comes down with final screenings on Sunday.

https://sffilm.org

FESTIVAL: Healdsburg Wine And Food

Get tickets now

Celebrate the makers behind the magic and get tickets now for the soon to come HEALDSBURG wine and food festival . The tasty festival is May 20th – 22nd at various venues around Healdsburg including The Matheson where Chef Dustin Valette will play host to rock star chefs for the Saturday Cooking demo sessions with yours truly as MC. Partial proceeds will benefit the local Healdsburg High School Future Farmers of America.

https://www.healdsburgwineandfood.com

EAT: Future Dining

Lunch 11am – 3pm

Dinner 5pm – 10pm

Take a massive bite into the future with an immersive 360 virtual dining experience at Santa Clara’s new, modern kid on the block – iChina. The new American Chinese cuisine by a chef Eddie Lam is worthy of a Michelin star. Standout dishes; the yummy Baja striped bass, mouthwatering Pork Jowl claypot, the flavorful ribeye & bone marrow. Do not leave without enjoying a scrumptious sweet ending: Choux au craqueline trio.

https://www.ichinarestaurant.com

SPORT: Go Dubs

Monday

Get tickets for round two of the NBA playoffs. The warriors will play the Grizzlies or Timber Wolves. The action continues Monday.

https://www.nba.com/warriors/

EXHIBIT: Bruce Lee

Now

Located at the CHSA Museum in Chinatown. We Are Bruce Lee is an exhibit featuring contemporary art and historical artifacts that celebrates the remarkable life of a Chinese American icon, who transcended race, geography, and culture through uncanny strength and resilience. Head to the web site and plan your visit.

https://www.wearebrucelee.org

MUST SEE: Correspondents Dinner

Saturday 5pm PST on C-SPAN

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah headlines the first White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner since 2019. President Biden is also expected to attend the roast but not the full dinner. For the schedule and former Presidential remarks venture here:

https://www.c-span.org/organization/?39959/White-House-Correspondents-Association

TV: Farewell James Corden

Weeknights 12:30am

It’s farewell to funnyman and CBS Late Late Show host James Corden. The wickedly talented British TV Star has announced his departure after this next season. Corden brought us Sidewalk musicals and the sensational Carpool Karaoke attracting the world’s biggest stars: Adele, Elton & Paul Mc Cartney. I see a fruitful career in movies and theatre in Cordon’s future. He will be missed in the late night line-up at CBS. Catch weeknights for one more year here:

https://www.cbs.com/shows/late-late-show