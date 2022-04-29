HAYWARD (BCN) — BART will not run between the South Hayward and Union City stations this weekend as the transit agency completes track replacement work, BART said this week.
Southbound trains on the green and orange lines will stop at South Hayward station on both Saturday and Sunday, according to BART, with a free bus bridge taking riders from South Hayward to the Union City station.
Buses will be provided by AC Transit. Riders are advised to add 20-25 minutes to their trip if they need to travel from Union City to South Hayward.
BART has also canceled the last regular northbound train from the Berryessa station, which was scheduled for 11:48 p.m. The last northbound train will now depart Berryessa at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday and 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The closure will allow BART to continue its work replacing aging track components, some of which have been in use since BART service began in 1972.
BART workers have also begun the initial work of building a train car storage facility at the agency's maintenance complex in Hayward, which will house hundreds of BART's new Fleet of the Future cars once it's completed.
BART riders traveling through Hayward and Union City this weekend are encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time at bart.gov/planner.