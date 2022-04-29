OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people characterized as the leaders of an organized retail crime ring pleaded guilty following a multi-agency investigation and were sentenced to 18 months in prison, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday.

The two defendants, Anton Salaam and Marion Paul Tilley, along with two other unidentified suspects stole jewelry from multiple JCPenney and Sam’s Club stores between September 2020 and February 2021, resulting in $1 million in losses to the stores.

The two other suspects also face charges of organized retail theft while one of the other suspects also faces a child endangerment for allegedly having illegal assault weapon in the presence of the suspect’s nine-year-old child.

The group broke into JCPenney and Sam’s Club stores in in locations throughout the state Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, and Tulare counties. They would break into the stores at night when the stores were closed to steal from the jewelry displays, according to Bonta.

Officers found evidence of the thefts in the defendants’ homes, including jewelry and cases used for sale. It is further alleged that the suspects were stealing the items to sell, exchange, or return them for value.

During a press conference Friday in Oakland, Bonta said the 18-month prison term was appropriate in this particular case as the circumstances were different from other high-profile cases involving smash-and-grab heists while businesses were open and employees and bystanders were put at risk.

“All the evidence shows that the way to deter crime is for those who seek to commit crime to know that they will be arrested if they commit the crime,” said Bonta. They have been arrested. They have been convicted to felony convictions consistent with the activity that they committed.”

The arrests and convictions resulted from a two-year investigation led by the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force as well as assistance from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the police departments from Bakersfield, Chino, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Hanford, Fresno, Roseville, Visalia, and Bullhead, Arizona, where two of the suspects were apprehended.

Bonta appeared with CHP Assistant Chief Steve Ramos at the press conference to announce the convictions Friday. Ramos said since 2019, the CHP Organized Crime Task Force has participated in 1,031 investigations resulting in 449 arrests, recovering $21 million worth of merchandise.

Ramos urged witnesses to retail theft to report the crimes but think about safety first.

“If you do encounter or witness a crime of this nature dealing with organized retail theft, please, please be a great witness,” said Ramos. “Do not engage the suspect, and reach out and call 911.”

During the press conference, Bonta also announced the launch of an online portal for the public to submit complaints and tips about retail theft at oag.ca.gov/retail-theft.

Organized retail theft incidents may also be reported to the CHP online at chp.ca.gov/notify-chp/organized-retail-theft-program.