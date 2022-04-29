SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman who went viral on social media for coughing on an Uber driver in San Francisco last year is now being accused of identity theft.

Video of Arna Kimiai and two other women passengers captured the contentious ride. In the clip, Kimiai is seen coughing and grabbing the Uber driver Subhakar Khadka’s phone in video that was recorded by an in-vehicle camera. The video made headlines and Kimiai and second passenger Malaysia King both faced charges in connection with the incident.

Warning: Disturbing video, explicit language (Source: Subhakar Khadka)

Both Uber and Lyft have banned Kimiai in the aftermath of the incident.

Kimiai was charged with attempted robbery, battery and violating health ordinances. Just over a year ago Kimiai entered a not guilty plea to multiple charges stemming from the violent confrontation in Khadka’s car.

Now she is facing identity theft charges in Miami. According to reports, Kimiai stole the identity of a woman currently working in San Francisco as a nurse while both women lived next door to each other in Los Angeles last fall. Kimiai reportedly rented a penthouse under the woman’s name in addition to setting up an account with a Florida power company using her identity.

Miami police say she was taken into custody Wednesday night. Kimiai is charged with grand theft, organized scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of personal information.

Kimiai’s co-defendant in the Uber assault Malaysia King was also arrested last year in Las Vegas for allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to illegally withdraw funds from a bank account.

Detectives told CBS affiliate KLAS-TV 8 that King was arrested on March 9 of last year after she was caught, along with a man, allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to transfer money at a Bank of America branch.

Metro Police responded to the Bank of America near Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on March 9. Once at the scene, officers detained a man — later identified as David Lewis — along with King for trying to takeover a bank account with a fake ID.

Workers reportedly notified police after immediately after noticing that the ID and bank card presented by Lewis and King were both fake.

According to the arrest document, Lewis told officers — “he was coached by King on what to say with bank personnel to complete the transfer.”