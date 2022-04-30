SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday.

The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month.

“The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is not something we

condone, and we will continue to assist Milpitas PD with their investigation.”

Milpitas police have not made public any details of their investigation or the circumstances that led to Packer’s death.

“Any allegation of illegal drug use by a San Jose Police officer is concerning,” Mata said in his statement. “There are no free passes for police officers, and we will not make excuses. When an officer violates the public trust, on or off duty, I will hold them accountable…The public demands and I expect ethical behavior, accountability, and professionalism from all who wear the uniform.”

Mata also said the department will make grief counselors available to his officers and will re-enforce the importance of participation in wellness programs.

“We have already scheduled substance abuse prevention skills training for our personnel, not just for themselves, but also for recognizing the signs for those around us, and how to get help,” he said. “We will not waver from keeping our Officers well, not just physically but emotionally.”

A native of San Jose and a graduate of Gunderson High School, Packer played two seasons at San Jose City College before playing for the Spartans at SJSU.

Over his three seasons at San Jose State, Packer played 26 games and scored the game-winning touchdown in a 2019 upset against Arkansas, the team’s first ever win against an SEC opponent.