MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County firefighters were busy overnight, extinguishing at least two suspicious blazes that ignited in the tinder-dry brush near Martinez.
Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Vito Impastato said an arson investigator was on the scene of the fires, attempting to determine their source.READ MORE: Two Die After Truck Careens Off Cliff Into Ocean At Pescadero State Beach
One blaze erupted on the 680 southbound side in Martinez and another ignited minutes later near the Pacheco off-ramp to northbound 680.
“We have multiple sets, different locations that are somewhat close together,” he said. “It’s somewhat suspicious.”READ MORE: Striking Teachers Shut Down Port Of Oakland; Longshoremen Honor Picket Line
Fortunately, there was not much wind early Saturday, but the brush is extremely dry after months of drought conditions.
“It’s early in the morning, it’s still cool out,” Impastato said. “But the grass is really dry already. Wildfire season has kicked off really early.”
Impastato’s crews were able to quickly contain the blazes to keep flames away from a nearby dog kennel complex.MORE NEWS: Seismic Retrofit May Shake Students Out of Affordable Housing at UC Berkeley
“The crews were about to make a good stop,” he said. “We threw a lot of resources at it, pretty quick. But this is how the season is going to be already.”