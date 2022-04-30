STOCKTON (CBS SF) — The Stockton police department has selected a new chief of police, the 50th person to hold the position, officials said Thursday.
Stanley McFadden was selected for the position Wednesday, according to officials. He is currently the San Jose police department’s deputy chief of field operations.
McFadden was chosen at the conclusion of a national search process including surveys with the Stockton community and police department, interviews with community leaders and a town hall meeting with each candidate.
He has over 29 years experience in law enforcement and held specialized assignments at the San Jose department including its field training unit, violent crimes enforcement team and its gang investigations unit.
McFadden also served as a member of the San Jose department’s homicide/crime scene unit as both an officer and sergeant and held numerous other positions with the department.
As a lieutenant, he served as the department’s academy director, training unit commander and commander of the internal affairs unit. He was assigned as the Central Division captain before being promoted to deputy chief of field operations.
McFadden has a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from California Coast University.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed