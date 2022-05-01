BENICIA (CBS SF) — Benicia police have arrested a man suspected of a carjacking in Oakland and say they found 67 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, a spokesperson for the department reported on Saturday.
BPD used an automatic license plate reader to locate the suspect on Thursday, the department said. The vehicle was flagged as being stolen and involved in a carjacking in Oakland.
The vehicle was located unoccupied in a parking lot in the 500 block of Military East. Officers approached the driver inside the store, whom they say refused to leave the premises.
Police allege the suspect became combative and was eventually placed in handcuffs after a struggle.
The suspect had warrants out of Alameda and Solano Counties for crimes ranging from robbery, felony assaults, weapon charges and more, the BPD said.
Officers carried out a search of the vehicle and say they found two large trash bags containing vacuum sealed packages of marijuana.
Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.
