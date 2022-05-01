SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean.

A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday.

“I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told KPIX 5. “He was in this area, he was barbequing with a few friends.”

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 2012 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound Pescadero Creek Road at an unknown speed. But they are still trying to unravel why the driver continued to head toward the rocky cliffs at beach. It was not immediately unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

“I don’t think he has actually driven the road,” Anaya said at the sight of the crash on Saturday afternoon. She says the coroner called the family to confirm her brother’s identity.

San Mateo County Fire paramedics first identified Anaya’s brother who had died at the scene around 9:22 p.m. and then found a girl located inside the truck, once the vehicle was recovered from the ocean. Paramedics pronounced her dead after midnight.

Rob Talbot, a longtime resident in the county, says this kind if crash has happened multiple times in the past few decades.

“It’s just sad that it keeps happening and maybe they need to up their game with additional lights or another warning sign before,” Talbot said. “They just think the road is going and they’re expecting maybe big signals and there aren’t any.”

Talbot pointed out the stop sign on the east side of State Route 1 at Pescadero Creek Road does have a light to flash at drivers during the night. But he says it is not working or cannot be scene at the moment.

The crash is still under investigation and witnesses are asked to contact Officer Wilkison at (650) 779-7200 if they have any information on this case.

“I came out here, just to see what was left,” Anaya said while holding a shoe she believes belonged to her brother. She saw it on the shoreline hours after the truck was removed from the scene. “I mean, it’s just hard.”