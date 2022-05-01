OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal early morning stabbing Sunday in a Lake Merritt neighborhood that has seen multiple homicides in recent months.
Police confirmed the stabbing happened Sunday morning shortly after 3 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the scene on the 1200 block of Lakeshore Avenue and found a male victim who was suffering from a stab wounds.
Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital, but later succumbed to their injuries.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, according to authorities. OPD homicide investigators are leading the case as police try to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide.
The same block of Lakeshore Avenue has seen several deadly incidents of street violence in recent months. On April 6th, a victim was murdered during a robbery there. That incident was the city's 31st homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.