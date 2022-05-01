SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two earthquakes on Saturday gave residents in the area of Sonoma County’s Big Sulphur Creek a mild shaking.
The first temblor, a 3.3 magnitude quake, struck late Saturday morning about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning.
The second 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
