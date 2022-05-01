SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have a suspect in custody Sunday for an alleged hit-and-run collision which authorities say led to a multi-vehicle crash.
The multi-vehicle traffic collision was reported to the police at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Capitol Expressway and Aborn Road.
READ MORE: Golden State Holds Off Memphis; Poole Scores 31, Thompson Hits Game Winner
Units are at the scene of a multi vehicle traffic collision in the area of Capitol Expwy and Aborn Rd.
Follow this thread for injury updates. One person has been arrested.
TOC: 1:30 PM pic.twitter.com/iSGsxDteaD
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 1, 2022
The suspect has minor injuries and there are minor to moderate injuries on the other parties, according to the SJPD. The suspect will be booked for hit-and-run after being treated at a local hospital.READ MORE: Benicia Police Arrest Carjacking Suspect, Find 67 Pounds of Marijuana
No further information is available at this time.MORE NEWS: Oakland Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Troubled Lake Merritt Neighborhood
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.