SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have a suspect in custody Sunday for an alleged hit-and-run collision which authorities say led to a multi-vehicle crash.

The multi-vehicle traffic collision was reported to the police at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Capitol Expressway and Aborn Road.

The suspect has minor injuries and there are minor to moderate injuries on the other parties, according to the SJPD. The suspect will be booked for hit-and-run after being treated at a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

