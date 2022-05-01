TRACY (CBS SF) — Police in Tracy have identified a Nevada man who was recently arrested after allegedly robbing a local bank and making false bomb threats, according to authorities.
Joseph Coveleski, 66, of Nevada, was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of robbery and making criminal threats.READ MORE: Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff
On April 22 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Tracy Police received 911 calls about a robbery occurring at a bank in the 1900 block of West 11th Street, police said.
Patrol officers and the Special Enforcement Team responded to the scene and witnessed a suspect attempting to flee the area northbound on Corral Hollow Road in a lime green Kia Sol vehicle with Nevada plates.READ MORE: Families Call for Justice, Accountability from Antioch Police
According to police, Coveleski was at the wheel. When removed from the vehicle, he allegedly told officers a bomb was inside the car.
Authorities were able to determine the object was a toiletry container with miscellaneous wires inside and ruled it a non-explosive device.
The undisclosed amount money allegedly stolen from the bank by Coveleski was recovered.MORE NEWS: San Jose Police Investigate Crash That Killed Female Pedestrian on I-680 Exit Ramp
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.