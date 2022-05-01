REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A male motorcyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a tree and being thrown from his bike, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.
The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on State Route 84 in Redwood City “a couple of miles” from State Route 35 on a 2015 Ducati motorcycle when he lost control of the bike, veered off the road and struck a tree. The rider was ejected from the bike and the motorcycle caught fire, CHP said.READ MORE: Oakland Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Troubled Lake Merritt Neighborhood
The decedent, an unidentified Asian male, was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff
There currently one-way traffic control in effect as of 1:12 p.m.MORE NEWS: Families Call for Justice, Accountability from Antioch Police
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.