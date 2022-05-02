SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Faithful San Francisco 49ers fans will have a new way to show off team pride with a new California license plate benefitting state parks.

The team, along with the 49ers Foundation and the California Natural Resources Agency, unveiled the plate design on Monday. 49ers plates feature the team’s logo, colors and the slogan “Faithful to State Parks” in support of California’s 280 state parks.

Team officials said proceeds from the plate will benefit the CNRA’s efforts to steward natural resources and expand access to outdoor recreational spaces.

A portion of the proceeds will also support the 49ers Foundation youth education and youth sports programs.

Justin Prettyman, the foundation’s executive director, said in a statement, “our goal is to benefit youth far beyond just the Bay Area. Part of that goal is ensuring that youth lead healthy lifestyles and have access to California’s world-renowned outdoor spaces for generations to come. We are thrilled to partner with the California Natural Resources Agency and can’t wait to see how far the Faithful travels with their 49ers license plates.”

The team said pre-orders are now being accepted for the plates. At least 7,500 orders must be received in the next 12 months for the plates to be given to motorists.

Plates are available for cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and commercial vehicles registered in California.

For drivers interested in sequential (non-personalized) plates, the application fee is $53 with $40 annual renewal on top of registration fees. The cost to apply for a personalized plate is $106, with an $83 annual renewal fee along with registration.

Motorists who are interested in applying for the plates can visit 49ersplates.com.