VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A black bear was spotted in a Vacaville neighborhood Monday morning as children were headed to schools in the area, police said.
The male black bear was seen in the North Orchard area of Vacaville along the 200 block of N. Orchard Ave. Video posted by the Vacaville Police Department showed a bear peering out from above the branch of a large tree.
Vacaville police said officers monitored the bear’s movements while schools were safely assembling for class. The plan was to observe the bear and not take direct action unless it poses a threat, with the hope that he will wander safely back from where he came.
Residents in the area were told to consider bringing pets inside and keep doors and windows closed and if anyone sees the bear exhibiting aggressive behavior to get to a safe location and call Vacaville police immediately.