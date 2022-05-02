OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Speed likely played a role in the death of an Oakland teenager on Highway 13 Sunday night, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.
CHP officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a solo vehicle crash on state Highway 13 just south of Park Boulevard, CHP Lt. Justin Bradford said.
A 17-year-old Oakland boy was driving an Infiniti sedan and went off the road, Bradford said. The boy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead where officers found him, Bradford said.
No other information was available from the CHP.
