PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the East Bay are battling a brush fire burning in Pittsburg late Monday morning, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the fire at around 11:19 a.m. Monday, saying the seven-acre blaze was burning on the 700 block of West Leland Road in Pittsburg.
Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in the 700 block of W Leland Rd in the community of Pittsburg. Fire is reported as 7 acres and 50% contained. #LelandFire@ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/BRlU2DIulx
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 2, 2022
The so-called Leland Fire was 50% contained. Fire officials have not provided any additional information.
This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as authorities make facts available.