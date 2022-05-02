SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A bicyclist cutting across lanes on San Jose’s busy Capitol Expressway was fatally struck Sunday evening becoming the 31st traffic death in the South Bay city this year.
San Jose officers responded to reports of the collision in the area of Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road at about 9:12 p.m.
Their preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2007 Nissan sedan, driven by an adult male driver, was traveling westbound on Capitol Expressway in the No.2 lane when it struck the adult male bicyclist.
At the time of the collision, the bicyclist was attempting to ride across lanes of traffic in a southbound direction.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. He did not display any sign of alcohol or drug impairment.
The bicyclist was declared dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after notifying his next of kin.
It was the 29th fatal collision and 31st traffic death of the year in San Jose.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjosesca.gov or 408-277-4654.