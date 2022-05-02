PITTSBURG (BCN) – The Pittsburg City Council will discuss Monday creating an ordinance making being a spectator to sideshows on private property against the law.

A staff report for Monday’s meeting says “Vehicle exhibitions and street racing have been a recurring concern for the health and safety of motorists, pedestrians, and residents in the city. These activities have caused fatal collisions, property damage and traffic congestion, creating a public nuisance. Illegal speed contests, exhibitions of speed, and sideshows pose a clear danger to the residents of the city and the motoring public traveling on the roadways within the city.”

According to the report, California law prohibits sideshows and racing on public streets. But it doesn’t cover enforcing anti sideshow laws on private property, “where many of these events occur.”

“The purpose of the proposed ordinance is to prohibit spectators at illegal racing events with the aim of significantly curbing criminal activity,” the report says.

The report doesn’t specify what the penalty would be for watchig a sideshow or street racing on private property.

“The proposed ordinance would prohibit spectators at illegal street racing events, provide notice as to what activities are lawful and unlawful, and identify penalties for violations of this ordinance.”

“In response to illegal street racing and sideshow activities, several cities have adopted ordinances banning spectators at street racing events. These cities have reported that these ordinances are an effective tool to combat dangerous activities and to limit spectator involvement at street racing, exhibitions of speed, and sideshows.”

The Pittsburg City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday, at the council chamber at city hall, located at 65 Civic Ave. in Pittsburg. The meeting can also be seen at www.pittsburgca.gov.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.