SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store in East San Jose ended in gunfire.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on Monday, at Victoria's Jewelry located at Tully and King streets, according to San Jose police.
Police said the suspects smashed the front window display cases and grabbed what they could. That's when a shop employee grabbed a gun and opened fire, adding at least 2 bullet holes to the already-shattered glass.
The suspects fled in a getaway car. It's unclear if any of them were hurt.
Police confirmed no one else was hurt.